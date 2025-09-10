Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has advised Ipswich Town to tear into Sheffield United on Friday when the two meet at Portman Road but also cautioned them not to go gung-ho and lose their composure.

Ipswich have had a slow start to the season with three draws from their first four league games and have yet to secure their first win of the Championship campaign.

Kieran McKenna has brought in some new faces to strengthen the squad and sanctioned the departure of players like Conor Chaplin and Chiedozie Ogbene.

McKenna will utilise the international break to help the new faces to settle into the squad and in the upcoming game, they will face Ruben Selles’ Sheffield United, who are bottom of the league table, in front of their home crowd.

Clarke admits that Friday’s game is set to be a pressure game for both McKenna and Selles, as both teams are underperforming and he advised Ipswich to tear into Sheffield United, who he says are ‘fragile mentally’.

However, the ex-EFL star warned Ipswich not to get carried away too much and stressed that McKenna’s side have to commit to swift attacking football.

“This is a pressure game, a real pressure game for both managers, so look, they need to give their fans reasons to be cheerful and to put smiles back onto faces, and the only way to do that is if they tear into Sheffield United, who must be fragile mentally at the moment”, Clarke said on What The EFL (27:03).

Season Position 2024–25 3rd (Championship) 2023–24 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2022–23 2nd (Championship, promoted) 2021–22 5th (Championship) 2020–21 20th (Premier League, relegated) Sheffield United’s last five league finishes

“They have to play fast, fluid, attacking football but not be too cautious here.

“You do not have to be gung-ho, but do not try to grind out a result.

“I think take it to the Blades because the Blades are on their knees themselves, so it will be interesting to see whether they will be capable of doing it.”

Ipswich have not won against Sheffield United in their last five encounters and their last victory came in 2011 at Portman Road when they secured a 1-0 victory.

Despite Ipswich’s winless start to the campaign former Championship striker Sam Parkin thinks that the Blues will turn their form around soon.