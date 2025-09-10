Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is monitoring Leeds United midfielder Anton Stach, who has been dubbed someone with an ‘exciting profile’, for his 2026 World Cup squad.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder was high on Leeds’ shortlist of candidates to strengthen the engine room in the summer window and they wrapped up his signing from German outfit Hoffenheim.

Stach was a key figure in Hoffenheim’s starting line-up and it was suggested that his departure came as a stab in the heart of the club’s fanbase.

He also represented the Germany national team in the 2021 Olympics and made two appearances under former boss Hansi Flick in 2022.

Current boss Nagelsmann has yet to hand him an opportunity but he is monitoring the Leeds midfielder, keeping in mind the 2026 World Cup, according to German magazine Sport Bild.

Stach is considered an ‘exciting profile’ with his ball-winning abilities and the Germany boss is yet to find an ideal partner for Joshua Kimmich in midfield.

He has started all three league games for Leeds so far in the Premier League and barring the 5-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal, Stach has been able to help Daniel Farke’s side keep clean sheets in the other two games.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

The German will now be hoping to continue to perform throughout the season for Leeds to get into Nagelsmann’s plans for the World Cup.

Farke will also require the 26-year-old to be at the top of his game in the coming weeks with Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev injured.

Despite the injury, Gruev came off the bench for Bulgaria during the international break against Georgia in their last game, and Leeds will hope it has not worsened his niggle.

Leeds are set to face Fulham on Saturday at Craven Cottage and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to return to winning ways against Marco Silva’s side.