Former West Ham United boss Sam Allardyce does not see David Sullivan appointing Jose Mourinho as manager if the Hammers sack Graham Potter.

West Ham were not hugely active for the majority of the window and after a disappointing start to the season, which saw them suffering defeat at the hands of Sunderland in the opening fixture, they picked up the pace, bringing in two midfielders.

The Hammers’ poor start to the season has also raised doubt over Potter’s future at the London Stadium and former Manchester United boss Mourinho’s name has been floated as a possible replacement.

Mourinho in the past has admitted he wants to return to England and manage a team who are not participating in European competition and he was recently sacked by Fenerbahce, which made him available for West Ham, who could tick his criteria.

However, former West Ham boss Allardyce has admitted that he does not think that the Hammers owner David Sullivan will appoint the Portuguese tactician as he believes the Portuguese tactician would be too much to handle for the businessman.

When asked about whether Mourinho could become West Ham’s manager in the future, Allardyce said on No Tippy Tappy Football (51:40): “I could not see David doing it personally.

“I could not; I think, obviously, it would be too much for him.”

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

West Ham have brought in new faces in the form of Igor, Mateus Fernandes and Soungoutou Magassa, but the transfer window has not impressed Hammers fans, who are unhappy with the club hierarchy.

Allardyce thinks that the signing of Callum Wilson has been an excellent one and believes that the forward will score a lot of goals if West Ham keep him fit.

Potter’s side won before the international break, 3-0 against Nottingham Forest, but all eyes will be on them at the weekend when they take on Tottenham Hotspur to see whether they can back up their win against the Tricky Trees with another three points.