Former Championship star Sam Parkin is of the view that West Brom‘s George Campbell was like legendary Brazilian defender Cafu against Stoke City.

During the transfer window, Ryan Mason focused on improving his defensive unit with the additions of Chris Mephem, Nat Phillips, Alfie Gilchrist, Charlie Taylor and Campbell.

West Brom brought in 24-year-old centre-back Campbell from Major League Soccer side Montreal and he has featured three times in the league since his arrival.

The Baggies tackled a shortage in the right-back department ahead of their game against Stoke before the international break, with Darnell Furlong moving to Ipswich Town.

Mason called upon Campbell to play as a right-back against Stoke and Parkin admitted that he was excellent in that role.

He believes that Campbell put in a performance against the Potters which was similar to Brazilian legendary defender Cafu and Parkin thinks that Mason will be in no rush to get new boy Gilchrist into the starting line-up.

“I was tipped off by a mate ahead of the Stoke victory that ‘surely he cannot play right back’”, Parkin said on What The EFL (9:05).

Season Position 2024–25 9th (Championship) 2023–24 5th (Championship — lost in play‑off semi‑finals) 2022–23 9th (Championship) 2021–22 10th (Championship) 2020–21 19th (Premier League) West Brom’s last five league finishes

“Obviously in the absence of an obvious one, he was like Cafu, the fella; he was unbelievable.

“I was told he could not move; he is a centre half, a very good one, but he was excellent, obviously, up against Sorba Thomas.

“Maybe there is no hurry to get Alfie Gilchrist into the side.”

Mason’s side secured a 1-0 victory over Stoke in the game with the help of ex-Liverpool star Phillips’ 14th-minute goal.

West Brom have had a good start to the season and they find themselves in second place in the Championship table after four games.

The Baggies have taken a gamble by giving Mason his first managerial role and will be hoping the early signs it will pay off are not proven to be wrong.