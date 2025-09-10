Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

EFL star Omar Beckles has admitted that he wants to see more professional examples like Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guehi, rather than Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa, who forced their moves out of their previous clubs.

In the recently concluded summer transfer window, Isak and Wissa refused to play for their previous clubs to ensure moves, which they ultimately got at the end of the window.

Isak declined to play for Newcastle United to secure a move to Liverpool, while Wissa also sat out Brentford’s matches to force a transfer to Newcastle.

However, on the other hand, Crystal Palace superstar Guehi’s potential move to Anfield was blocked on deadline day, but he stayed professional and turned up for every game for the London club.

Beckles understands that professional footballers have short careers and the chance to play for big clubs does not come often, while clubs usually look out for themselves, which can lead to a clash between the player and the organisation.

However, the 33-year-old believes that the Palace centre-back will get his move and is clear that he wants to see more examples like Guehi and fewer like Isak and Wissa.

“I am hoping there will be more incredible examples like Marc Guehi”, the Leyton Orient star said on EFL All Access (48:25) when he was asked if he thinks players will go on strike like Wissa and Isak did.

Season Position 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th 2020–21 14th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

“Things did not exactly go his way, but what an example of how to carry yourself.

“I think his move will come, and he was rewarded with that goal he scored from outside the box [against Aston Villa], wow, unbelievable.

“Look, some players at times have to put their foot down because the club chiefs are actually looking after themselves, and they are sort of looking after their organisation.

“And the career [of a player] is very short, and the opportunity to play at those levels [is rare].

“Those players know that they are at the mercy of some elements; they are an injury away from things changing drastically.

“It is a difficult one for me to speak on, but one thing I will say is, hopefully not too many of those [Wissa and Isak] and hopefully more Marc Guehis.”

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner indicated that he would resign in the case of Guehi’s departure without a replacement and the England international’s contract will be up next summer.

It remains to be seen if there is any chance of the 25-year-old signing a new deal at Selhurst Park, or if he will make a move to Liverpool in January or next summer.