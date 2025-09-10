Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Journalist Mark Guidi has made it clear that he is ‘not having’ Rangers defender Nasser Djiga, on loan from Wolves, and believes that new boy Derek Cornelius will build a defensive partnership with John Souttar.

The Gers have had the worst possible start to their season as they are yet to register a single Scottish Premiership win four games into the campaign.

And on top of that, Club Brugge bundled them out of the Champions League playoff round, as the Scottish giants lost the tie by a whopping 9-1 on aggregate.

New boss Martin’s decisions in the transfer window have increased pressure on him and Djiga is one of many new signings he made from the English game.

Burkina Faso international Djiga joined the Gers on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Wolves and has played close to 900 minutes already.

Scottish journalist Guidi, though, has made it clear that he is ‘not having’ Djiga as he feels the Wolves centre-back does not suit Martin’s style of play.

He prefers Cornelius, who joined from Marseille on loan, over the Wolves loanee, and he believes that the Canada international will be part of the go-to centre-back duo at Ibrox with Souttar.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

“I think, he [Cornelius] can bring in a natural balance in Russell Martin’s system as a left-sided central defender and can potentially build a partnership with Souttar, who is naturally right-sided”, Guidi said on the Go Radio Football Show (24:17) when he was asked about Cornelius.

“I don’t know about anyone else, but I am not having Djiga, I’m not having him at all, honestly, no.

“He is not for me, and I don’t think he suits what Russell Martin is trying to do.”

The journalist stressed that landing Cornelius seems a good move, while the early signs regarding Djiga do not look promising.

“So, Cornelius is at a great age, Canadian international, has a good reputation; I know he is a loan signing, nonetheless, he is in the building, I think he can move across to left-back.

“He does give you the option to play three centre-halves, should you wish to go down that route.

“But I would imagine, in time, it will emerge that Souttar and Cornelius will be the first-choice central partnership.

“[I] hope Djiga proves me wrong but early signs, he is not for me.”

On Tuesday night, Cornelius scored a brilliant free-kick against Wales in a friendly game and he will hope to start against Hearts on Saturday.

If Cornelius performs well at the Gers, he could become a permanent fixture at the club as the Scottish side have an option to buy him from Marseille.