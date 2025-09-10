George Wood/Getty Images

Valencia star Diego Lopez has hailed Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani as ‘electric’, also describing the Whites loan man as ‘skilled’.

The former Belgian youth international joined the Elland Road outfit last season from La Liga club Almeria on a four-year deal.

He started only nine all-competition games in his first season at Leeds, but impressed with his seven goals and two assists, amassing fewer than 1,000 minutes.

Daniel Farke dropped an indication that he was unhappy with some aspects of Ramazani’s performance when reminding him there are non-negotiables.

Ramazani found himself well down the pecking order under Farke over pre-season.

And Leeds loaned him out to Valencia, but did not include a buy option in his loan switch, despite the Mestalla outfit insisting on that.

The 24-year-old made an instant impact for Carlos Corberan’s side, as he provided an assist in his three-minute cameo against Getafe in a 3-0 win.

Valencia’s 23-year-old winger Lopez is happy with forward arrivals at the club, as he believes the summer signings have a lot of talent.

The Spaniard mentioned Ramazani’s arrival, describing the Leeds loanee as a ‘skilled and electric’ footballer.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

“The transfer window has been very good; we’ve added players up front who can contribute a lot, which is great news”, Lopez told Valencia’s in-house media.

“Having so many talented players is good because it creates competition.

“We’re all happy. I see the team as being in very good shape.

“[Arnaut] Danjuma is incredible with his 1-v-1 and quick shot.

“Ramazani is electric, very skilled.

“Everyone is going to contribute a lot; they have real talent.”

Earlier this month, Ramazani explained that he liked watching Valencia, which made it easy for him to make the decision to join them.

The Belgian winger’s Leeds contract does not expire until the summer of 2028 and Leeds will keep a keen eye on his progress in the Spanish top-flight.