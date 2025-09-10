Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Steve Nicol is of the view that under Ange Postecoglou every single player at Nottingham Forest will be exposed and believes Forest have not thought the appointment through.

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo had a fall out with owner Evangelos Marinakis during the summer transfer window and after a difficult start to the season he was sacked this week.

The Tricky Trees were quick to appoint former Tottenham Hotspur boss Postecoglou as their new manager on Tuesday.

During his time as Spurs boss Postecoglou was criticised for his style of football which often leaves defenders exposed and Van de Ven played crucial part in his system to make it work.

Early on in his Tottenham reign he was criticised for the style.

Nicol, who was not impressed with Postecoglou’s appointment, is of the view that Marinakis has not clearly thought about the appointment very well as he is confident that the ex-Celtic boss will not change his style of play at Nottingham Forest.

He thinks that every Nottingham Forest player on the pitch will be exposed due to the nature of the football Postecoglou wants them to play and he pointed out that this time he will have no Micky van de Ven in his side to fill the gaps at the back utilising his quick pace.

When asked about whether Postecoglou will change his approach at Nottingham, Nicol said on ESPN (14:05): “This is how Ange does it and he is not going to change that.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

“I mean, Marinakis has just been waiting to find somebody and he clearly has not thought about this because everything we talked about – having a good shape and being tight – is because nobody on that Forest side ever got exposed because they were always a unit.

“Now under Ange, every single one of them is going to be exposed.

“Now it is okay; let us see what he can do, and they do not have a Van de Ven at the back who can do 100 metres in nine seconds to clear up all the holes and all the gaps.”

Postecoglou, despite a horrible league campaign last season which saw Tottenham finish 17th in the league table, helped Tottenham to win the Europa League, ending their trophy drought.

The Tricky Trees are in Europa League this season and Marinakis will be hoping that Postecoglou will be able to guide them to win the competition.

Postecoglou’s style, which was dubbed ‘reckless’ by Richard Keys, will again be under the microscope.