Former Championship striker Sam Parkin believes that new Sheffield United signing Japhet Tanganga will be colossal with better players around him.

Following an impressive season with Millwall, where he almost helped Alex Neil’s team reach the playoffs, Tanganga became the subject of interest from newly-appointed Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles.

After working on the transfer for some time, the Blades eventually agreed a fee in the region of £7m to £8m, that could rise up to £10m due to add-ons.

Tanganga eventually moved to Bramall Lane on 28th August and immediately lost his first game as a Sheffield United player against Middlesbrough on 30th August.

Giving his opinion on the transition, Parkin insists that Tanganga was superb last term when he saw him for Millwall; last term he was effusive in his praise for Tanganga.

He believes that Tanganga will now be ‘colossal’ in a team with better players, such as Sheffield United.

“Tanganga was so good [for Millwall]”, Parkin said on What The EFL (30:33).

“You think him, in a much more fancy Championship side with better players around him, will be colossal, I would think.”

Season Position 2024–25 3rd (Championship) 2023–24 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2022–23 2nd (Championship, promoted) 2021–22 5th (Championship) 2020–21 20th (Premier League, relegated) Sheffield United’s last five league finishes

Parkin is also of the opinion that the former Tottenham player’s run of form at Millwall could even have secured him a move back to the Premier League.

“I thought he was ready to step back into the Premier League”, Parkin added.

Instead, though, Tanganga will now be fighting with the rest of the Sheffield United team to put their season back on track after a dismal start.

They are yet to register their first points on the board, having lost all four games played so far.

That has piled pressure onto Ruben Selles ahead of Friday night’s meeting with Ipswich Town, with one former EFL star now dubbing the Blades ‘fragile mentally’ and urging the Tractor Boys to attack them at Portman Road.