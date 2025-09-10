Marc Atkins/Getty Images

West Ham United‘s scouts will keep monitoring Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, despite not having pursued his signature in the summer transfer window.

A slow start to the transfer window, which saw Mohammed Kudus sold, raised question marks about West Ham’s squad, but the Hammers picked up the pace near deadline day and notably signed two midfielders.

Soungoutou Magassa was landed from Ligue 1 side Monaco, while Mateus Fernandes joined from Southampton to give Potter new engine room options.

Stiller was also firmly on West Ham’s radar though despite the midfielder not having been keen to swap clubs in the summer.

The Stuttgart man felt moving clubs in a World Cup year would be risky and did not want to put his Germany squad spot in the balance.

The 24-year-old had just come off an impressive season with the German club and had helped them earn a place in the Europa League by virtue of winning the German Cup.

The West Ham board thought of making a concrete offer to try to change Stiller’s mind in the final days, but a move for him became dependent on the departure of Guido Rodríguez.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

It was even suggested that the Hammers could offload Rodriguez on a free transfer to Spain to make space in the team.

Nothing eventually materialised, despite Rodriguez’s agent travelling to Spain on deadline day to be ready.

Now, according to German outlet Fussball Europa, West Ham have not forgotten about Stiller and the scouting department will keep monitoring him over the ongoing season.

West Ham are just one of a number of clubs keen on Stiller though, with Liverpool widely linked, so much so that the German side’s sporting director was forced to deny contact at the start of the summer.

Stiller can leave for €40m next summer, unless Stuttgart pay him €4m to take the release clause out of his contract.