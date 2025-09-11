Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris is of the opinion that new boy Brian Brobbey provides the Black Cats with a different profile in the forward department.

Le Bris’s side signed Marc Guiu from Chelsea on loan at the start of the summer transfer window but let the player return to the Blues by cancelling the loan agreement, as Enzo Maresca’s side wanted him back after Liam Delap’s injury.

Sunderland acted quickly in the market and went for Ajax striker Brobbey, agreeing on a deal with the Dutch giants for a fee of €20m plus a further €5m in add-ons.

Brobbey had previously been linked with a move to the Premier League and in January he came close to joining West Ham, but a move collapsed.

The 23-year-old Dutch forward completed his move to the Stadium of Light on deadline day and he might make his debut against Crystal Palace.

French tactician Le Bris is of the opinion that Brobbey is a pure striker with the ability to hold the ball up and stressed that he can run in behind opposition defences.

The Sunderland boss also stressed that Brobbey has physicality and he offers a different profile in the forward department.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 4th (League One) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

When asked about what the 23-year-old brings to the table, Le Bris said in a press conference: “I think a different profile.

“A pure striker with the ability to hold the ball and run in behind.

“I think he is a good finisher with a different physical profile, so Eli [Mayenda], Wilson [Isidor] and Brian are different.”

Mayenda has started all three Premier League games for Sunderland this season and scored a goal against West Ham on the opening day.

Now all eyes will be on Le Bris to see whether he will give Brobbey the nod over Maenda in Sunderland’s upcoming game against Crystal Palace.