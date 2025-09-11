Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Bristol City star Max Bird has hailed Sheffield Wednesday as a massive club and believes that their current situation might give them an extra push at the weekend against the Robins.

Sheffield Wednesday are a club in crisis with their financial problems and they have seen a host of their key players departing the club, which has forced Henrik Pedersen to promote a host of youngsters into the first team to help him this season.

The Owls also had a disastrous start to the ongoing campaign and have not won a single game out of their four Championship matches.

On Saturday, Pederson’s side will welcome Gerhard Struber’s high-flying Bristol City, who are sixth in the league table and undefeated in the league, to Hillsborough.

Bristol City midfielder Bird is of the view that Sheffield Wednesday are a massive club and added the Robins are not preparing for the game differently due to the Owls’ circumstances.

Bird believes that Sheffield Wednesday’s off-the-field troubles could even given them an added boost to perform well on Saturday and stressed that Bristol City will be wary of their threats.

“I still think they are a good side”, Bird said at a press conference (5:35).

Season Position 2024–25 12th (Championship) 2023–24 20th (Championship) 2022–23 3rd (League One, promoted via play-offs) 2021–22 4th (League One) 2020–21 24th (Championship, relegated) Sheffield Wednesday’s last five league finishes

“Obviously they are a massive club as well.

“We take each game as it comes; we do not prepare differently because of their circumstances or anything like that.

“If anything, it might spur them a bit more; it might give them a little extra boost, so we will have to be wary of that.”

Pederson took charge of Sheffield Wednesday after the departure of Danny Rohl, who kept them up in the Championship last season.

The Owls have not lost against Bristol City at home in the last eight meetings and the Robins’ last win at Hillsborough came in 2012.