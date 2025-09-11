Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have made an offer for Brentford star Yunus Emre Konak, but it is one the Premier League side have ‘deemed insufficient’.

The English transfer window has closed until January and Brentford have seen some of their big names departing the club in the form of Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard.

Brentford star Kristoffer Ajer also had offers, but the defender recently revealed that the London outfit did not find them interesting and blocked them.

One of their young players is now drawing attention from Turkey, were the transfer window is still open, as Fenerbahce are showing interest in 19-year-old defensive midfielder Konak.

The transfer window in Turkey is set to close on Friday and the Istanbul giants are looking to make an addition to their midfield.

Brentford signed Konak in the winter of 2024 from Turkish outfit Sivasspor and last season he made 12 appearances for them, with ten of them coming in the Premier League.

Now with less than two days remaining in the Turkish window, Fenerbahce have shown urgency and made an official offer to Brentford, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

However, the London outfit have turned down Fenerbahce’s proposal, as they feel the money offered by the Turkish outfit is insufficient.

The 19-year-old Konak has featured 14 times for Turkey’s Under-21 side and is very highly rated in his country.

Konak has yet to make an appearance for Brentford this season and his current deal with Keith Andrews’ side expires in 2029, with the club having an offer to extend it for a further year.

It is unclear whether the young defensive midfielder wants to return to his country and all eyes will be on Fenerbahce to see whether they will go back with an improved offer.