Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin does believe that Sheffield United will improve, but he insists that the Blades will get nothing from Ipswich Town on Friday.

The south Yorkshire outfit have made a nightmare start to their new Championship campaign under new boss, Ruben Selles.

Last season, Sheffield United were one of the favourites to go up, but were beaten by Sunderland in the playoff final and are expected to challenge for promotion again.

However, Sheffield United sit at the bottom of the table after four defeats in the same number of league games and they play Ipswich Town on Friday, a game we have previewed in detail here.

The Tractor Boys also have not made a good start, but former Ipswich striker Parkin feels that his former side will be getting good results soon.

Parkin stressed that after signing so many new players in the summer window, Sheffield United will see improvement.

However, he is backing his former side to win against Selles’ men as he feels the Blades will get nothing from Portman Road and predicted a 2-1 win for Ipswich.

Result Competition Sheffield United 2-0 Ipswich Town Championship Ipswich Town 1-1 Sheffield United Championship Ipswich Town 0-0 Sheffield United Championship Last three meetings

“That is a difficult one to kick off with”, Parkin said on the Championship Prediction Show (2:21) about the Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United clash later this week.

“This would be a sixth straight defeat for Sheffield United, if they do not get something at Portman Road, if you factor in the cup defeat as well.

“Both made a number of acquisitions and I think Sheffield United will improve.

“Are they good enough for a point here? No.

“I will say 2-1, possibly late in the day, 2-1 home win [for Ipswich].”

Parkin also issued a warning to Blades boss Selles last week, as he stressed that his time and excuses will run out very soon if things do not change.

Sheffield United will be desperate to register their first win of the campaign at Portman Road on Friday night, and if they fail to get something from that game, Selles’ future could come under massive pressure at Bramall Lane.