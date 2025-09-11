Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Matt Jarvis is of the view that Newcastle United star Jacob Murphy has perfected the things he is good at and has ‘just gone up levels’.

The Magpies signed Murphy from Norwich City in 2017 and he has established himself as a regular in Eddie Howe’s starting line-up in recent seasons, with the boss hailing him for his commitment.

Last season, the right winger featured 35 times for Newcastle in the Premier League and netted eight goals with 12 assists under his belt, living up to his claim that he enjoys the way Howe wants football to be played.

Murphy also played a key role in helping the Magpies win the EFL Cup by defeating Liverpool in the final and he marked the occasion by assisting Alexander Isak’s second goal.

Jarvis, who played with Murphy during his time at Norwich, hailed him as a top player and he pointed out that the 30-year-old is a hard worker with an excellent work rate.

The ex-top-flight star is of the opinion that Murphy is a great crosser of a ball and stressed that the Newcastle star has perfected the things he is good at doing, which has seen him go up levels.

“I was with him at Norwich”, Jarvis said on No Tippy Tappy Football (54:24).

Season Position 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th 2020–21 12th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

“He is a top player, works hard, has a great head on his shoulder and he has perfected the things that he is good at.

“He has got a great cross, very quick and his work rate is excellent and I think he has just gone up levels.

“Murphy is direct, he will get it, he runs, he puts a brilliant cross in the box and he can take a player on.”

Newcastle signed Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest in the summer and his arrival will likely see Murphy need to redouble his efforts to secure game time.

He has started only one game so far this season and it remains to be seen whether he will be in Howe’s starting line-up for Saturday’s game against Wolves.