Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has insisted that he is very happy that Illan Meslier has stayed and stressed that the Frenchman’s ability as a goalkeeper has never been in question.

The French shot-stopper fell out of favour at Elland Road last season, following some big mistakes he committed last season in the Championship.

Following their promotion, the Whites moved to sign Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri, who has become their first-choice.

Meslier fell down the pecking order as the third-choice custodian, even behind the experienced Karl Darlow.

He was fully expected to make a move away from Elland Road and had interest from multiple clubs, with Como an option, though Meslier wanted guarantees of game time, while an approach from Galatasaray was rejected.

He is still at the club and Farke admitted that Perri’s injury, which is going to keep him out of action for a few weeks, played a part in Meslier staying at the club.

The Leeds boss stressed that Meslier’s goalkeeping abilities have never been in doubt, even though the 25-year-old has failed to be part of the matchday squad so far this term.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

“[Perri’s injury] played also a little part [in Meslier staying]”, the Leeds boss told a press conference (12:13) when he was asked if Perri’s injury was the reason for Meslier staying.

“But I made it clear that before that, I am very happy with my goalkeeper squad.

“Of course, it is unlucky for Lucas, who kept two clean sheets and was happy, but when we signed him, he came, injured, to us and needed a bit of team training.

“And of course, unlucky for him to be out again for a few weeks, but for that, I am even happy to have Karl and Illan with us.

“Yes, I trust all my goalkeepers, and for that, it is good to have Illan available for the upcoming games and also the upcoming months.

“And Illan’s qualities were and are not ever in doubt.”

Leeds pay a visit to Craven Cottage to face Fulham this Saturday, and Perri, who has kept two clean sheets in three Premier League games, will not be available for selection.

It remains to be seen if Meslier will add to his 107 Premier League appearances at the weekend, or it will be Darlow, playing his 53rd top-flight game.