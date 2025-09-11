Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Nicolo Savona’s agent, Michele Puglisi, has confirmed that Manchester City showed interest in the Nottingham Forest new boy in the recently closed transfer window.

The 22-year-old came through the Juventus academy system and last season made 37 appearances for the Old Lady, including seven in the Champions League.

Early in the summer transfer window, Premier League giants Manchester City showed interest in signing him, but nothing solid materialised.

In the latter part of the window, Nottingham Forest decided to move for Savona and agreed a deal in the region of €16m with Juventus, with a ten per cent sell-on clause.

Savona’s agent Puglisi admitted that Manchester City were indeed keen and asked regarding the player in the summer.

He added that the Sky Blues also ‘reiterated their appreciation’ for the full-back’s talents.

Puglisi revealed that Manchester City were in contact, but he is not sure whether there was a possibility of Savona joining them this summer.

When asked about Manchester City’s interest in Savona, Puglisi told Italian outlet Tutto Juve: “City enquired, there was some contact and they reiterated their appreciation for him.

Season Position 2024–25 3rd 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st 2020–21 1st Manchester City’s last five league finishes

“Then, I do not know if we can really talk about it as a possibility, or not.”

Puglisi is not ruling out a possible Savona return to Juventus in the future, but he stressed that at the moment the player’s focus is on Nottingham Forest.

When asked whether he will ever return to Juventus, Puglisi said: “You never know what life will bring.

“Nicolo left a great impression and both sides have a lot of respect for each other, but now he is totally focused here at Forest.”

Savona made a total of 40 appearances for Juventus and he was part of their FIFA Club World Cup squad, where he featured three times.

Nottingham Forest recently appointed former Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou as their new manager and now Savona will try to impress the Australian.