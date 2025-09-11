Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Journalist Mark Guidi has insisted that Rangers cannot keep chasing quick fixes and need to give a manager more time to turn things around.

Russell Martin, who was sacked by Southampton last season and took over in the summer, has not won over many fans, who questioned the appointment when it was made.

A poor start to the season, followed by an exit from the Champions League, has drawn the ire of fans, some of whom have called for him to be replaced.

The business done by Martin over the summer window has also raised some eyebrows, with the likes of Jefte, Ridvan Yilmaz and Cyriel Dessers all moved on.

Martin has also left fan-favourite Nicolas Raskin out amid speculation of a falling out between the two behind the scenes.

Guidi, though, insists that the former Southampton boss needs to be given more time as a manager and there can be no quick fixes.

Referring to Rangers’ dismal record in terms of winning silverware in recent times, Guidi insisted that change cannot happen in ten weeks.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

With new owners, a new sporting director in the form of Kevin Thelwell and a new manager, things have to be built from scratch, according to the journalist.

“This is something some Rangers fans really need to screw their heads on – they have won one title in 13 or 14 years”, Guidi said on Go Radio (30.14).

“That is not Russell Martin’s fault, you need to build a football club.

“There are new owners; you cannot keep chasing a quick fix.

“Previous regimes went for a quick fix to stop the ten-in-a-row and I get it.

“Steven Gerrard was given three years, three years to deliver a title – six transfer windows. You can’t keep chasing.

“I get it that some of the things that Russell Martin said, you would think, ‘My God, you are not helping yourself, you need to get a grip of what you are saying, in terms of that level of understanding’.

“But still you can’t keep chasing guys. Rangers are on a rebuild as a football club, new owners, new executive, new managers.

“That can’t happen in five or six games. It can’t happen in ten weeks.

“There is a transformation going on and you need to show a bit of patience.”

Rangers’ new sporting director Thelwell has also taken a big risk in convincing the club to spend significant money on unproven Everton attacker Youssef Chermiti.

Thelwell is expected to come under significant pressure if Chermiti, who could cost a huge £10m, does not deliver the goods at Ibrox.

Rangers focused heavily on the English market, with Nasser Djiga also brought in from Wolves, but he has already been criticised as not good enough.