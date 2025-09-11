Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Premier League side Wolves were keen on Bologna right-back Emil Holm during the summer transfer window, but the Serie A club closed the door on his exit.

The Midlands club had a busy summer window, making several new signings to replace departing star players, turning the page in some departments.

Experienced right-back Nelson Semedo’s departure after his contract expiry was a difficult one for Wolves to deal with, as they suffered disappointment in chases for Marc Pubill and then Juanlu Sanchez.

However, Wolves did land a new right-sided full-back in the shape of Jackson Tchatchoua from Serie A club Hellas Verona.

The attacking-minded Cameroonian full-back signed a five-year contract, but the Molineux club were keen on adding more quality in their right-back department.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Bologna, the Molineux side showed an interest in Bologna’s 25-year-old Holm in the final days of August and wanted to sign him.

However, Vincenzo Italiano’s side decided that they did not want to lose the majority of their backline in one transfer window, especially Holm, whose departure ‘would have been too much’.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

The Rossoblu lost Sam Beukema and Stefan Posch to fellow Serie A clubs and refused to sell Holm when Wolves came knocking for him.

Bologna’s star centre-back Jhon Lucumi also had major interest from Premier League side Sunderland, but the Rossoblu also managed to keep him.

The Midlands club have started their Premier League season terribly, as they have lost all three of their opening league games, but will look to turn things around now the window is closed and Vitor Pereira knows who he will have at his disposal.

Holm’s contract at Bologna does not expire until the summer of 2028 and it remains to be seen if Wolves will retain their interest in the Sweden international when the January transfer window comes around.