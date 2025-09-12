Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Carlisle United could well have an ‘advantage’ over York City and Forest Green Rovers in the race to land League One forward Chris Conn-Clarke, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Just over a year into his career with Peterborough United, the 23-year-old has lost his place in the team and is surplus to requirements at London Road.

Peterborough beat Wigan Athletic to land Conn-Clarke and he was even on Ipswich Town and Portsmouth’s radar.

Now three top clubs from the National League are vying for his services on loan, with York City claimed as having made the best offer.

Though a loan deal is still a possibility, Conn-Clarke has not committed to anything yet.

He has admirers elsewhere in the shape of Robbie Savage’s Forest Green Rovers and Mark Hughes’s Carlisle United.

Both clubs are trying in their own way to secure a move for Conn-Clarke and get ahead of the competition.

Forest Green Rovers are currently close to the terms needed to sign Conn-Clarke, but Carlisle United are not far away.

Carlisle United could have an ‘advantage’ in the race because Regan Linney is on the books and he has a good relationship with Conn-Clarke.

The duo know each other well, having played together at Altrincham, managing an amazing 52 goal contributions between them.

Carlisle will hope that the prospect of rebuilding that chemistry will tilt Conn-Clarke towards a move to them.

By winning the race to sign Conn-Clarke, Carlisle would hope to augment their promotion challenge.

They are currently placed third in the National League table and trail Forest Green Rovers by three points.

Peterborough United lost one of their attacking options, Kwame Poku, in the summer, with the 24-year-old eventually joining Queens Park Rangers despite an interest from no fewer than 30 clubs.

While losing Conn-Clarke would this time come about due to Peterborough’s decision, it would nevertheless mean one fewer attacking option for Darren Ferguson.