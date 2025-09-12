Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County summer arrival Carlton Morris has admitted that he has come across Rams fans since his move to Derby and is determined to make them proud against West Brom.

The Rams have a strengthened squad in the new Championship season, after they managed to survive in the last campaign under John Eusatace.

Derby bought in a host of new faces through the door and former Luton Town star Morris joined Eustace’s side, avoiding dropping into League One with the Hatters.

In the 2023/24 season, Luton were in the Premier League, where the forward scored eleven top-flight goals, providing five assists in the process.

This summer, he joined Derby on a three-year deal and has made an electric start with four goals in as many games, even though the Rams are yet to register their first league win of the campaign.

The 29-year-old admitted that he ran into Derby fans while getting essentials for his home and he described his new club’s fans as ‘lovely and great’ people.

Morris stressed that the Rams faithful are the kind of people he wants to perform for and he wants to make them proud with his performance against West Brom on Saturday.

Season Position 2024–25 19th (Championship) 2023–24 2nd (League One, promoted) 2022–23 7th (League One) 2021–22 23rd (Championship, relegated) 2020–21 21st (Championship) Derby County's last five league finishes

“Yes, I mean that is another great thing about the area [Derby]”, Morris told Derby’s media (4:56) when he was asked if he is getting recognised by Derby fans on the streets.

“Everyone is Derby County through and through, it’s great.

“I am in TV stores, getting stuff for the house and you run into fans, they are lovely people, great people.

“And they are the type of people I want to put in performances for and make them proud on Saturday, to be honest.”

Derby have only picked up two points from their four games in the Championship so far and Eustace will want substantial improvement over the next block of matches before October’s international break.

Following the visit to West Brom, Derby are then due to welcome Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End to Pride Park.