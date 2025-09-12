George Wood/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is of the view that Leeds United loan star Charlie Crew came up against some good technical players in Wales’ match against Canada on Tuesday and he grew into the game.

Leeds signed Crew from Cardiff City in 2022 and Daniel Farke gave him his senior debut against Plymouth Argyle in November last year.

This summer Leeds sanctioned a loan spell for Crew to join McCann’s side, Doncaster, in League One, to continue his development.

The Leeds midfielder was called up by Craig Bellamy to represent Wales during the international break and Crew featured for 70 minutes in the game against a Canada side managed by former Whites boss Jesse Marsch.

McCann added that Crew will feel privileged to have been able to play for the country and he also admitted that he watched the Leeds loanee play in the match against Canada.

The Doncaster boss highlighted that Crew came up against some good technical players, but he grew into the game and added that he played well.

When asked about Crew’s performance in the international break, McCann told Doncaster Rovers’ official site: “To be trusted and play in international football is the pinnacle of any footballer’s career, really, playing for your country.”

Club Years Leeds United 2024- Doncaster Rovers (loan) 2025 Doncaster Rovers (loan) 2025- Charlie Crew’s career history

McCann added: “We have seen one of them and we watched Charlie’s game against Canada and he was playing against some really good players, some technically good players who obviously come off the Red Bull motto with Jesse Marsch.

“It was difficult, but Charlie did fine.

“He grew into the game and got more confident as the game went on and pleased for both of them [him and Sean Grehan].”

During the winter transfer window, Crew joined Doncaster on loan and impressed with his performances while helping Donny secure promotion from League Two.

McCann in the past has praised the Leeds youngster for his abilities and hailed him as a special talent.