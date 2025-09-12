Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that he is aware of the concern among fans regarding the winger department and revealed that he told his players to take motivation from the negative comments and show they have improved.

The Whites entered the transfer window with the intention to strengthen their forward department and they brought in Lukas Nmecha, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor in the ongoing window.

Leeds boss Farke wanted to make more attacking additions and the Whites were engaged in a late push for Harry Wilson, but they failed to get a deal over the line before the deadline.

The Yorkshire giants have shown they can defend in two out of the three league games, but going forward they have struggled to find the back of the net.

Farke is of the view that everybody has the right to criticise their transfers or be concerned about their line-up and highlighted that his job is to adapt to the situation and make the most of it.

The Leeds manager admitted that he is aware that some people are saying that their forward department has not improved, as it consists of players that were part of the 2022/23 season where they got relegated, but Farke revealed that he told his players to draw motivation from their doubters and prove them wrong.

When asked whether he has any message for the fans concerned about their forward department, Farke said at a press conference: “No, I do not have any message.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

“The outside world, our supporters, or journalists can also criticise or be concerned or disappointed, whatever; everything is allowed. It is football; it is emotions.

“My job is to adapt to reality.

“I am not paid for Leeds United to make my life easy, I am paid in order to make the most of what we have got.

“I understand that, I am not stupid; I can read the comments, worry about the winger position.

“We have Daniel James, Willy Gnonto, Jack Harrison and Brenden Aaronson.

“I see the comments that it was not good enough three years ago and we were relegated. How should it work right now? But I talk to my players and [tell them to] take this as an extra motivation and fight.

“We have to stick together even more and show you have developed as a player individually, that we are better players right now than perhaps three years ago.”

Leeds are set to take on Marco Silva’s Fulham at the weekend at Craven Cottage where Farke will be hoping that his team will be able to bounce back to winning ways.