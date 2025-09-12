Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle skipper Joe Edwards believes that manager Tom Cleverley could have managed at a higher level than League One, but wants to learn his trade and has given the players the ‘knowledge of a fantastic career’.

Following their relegation from the Championship, Plymouth lost Miron Muslic to German giants Schalke in what was a bitter blow.

Plymouth managed to score a coup though by bringing in Cleverley, who was let go by Watford in a move some found surprising.

He was talked up last season as having ‘good ideas’, while there were then calls for him to be backed in the summer transfer window by the Hornets.

Now being entrusted with the job of restoring Plymouth to the Championship, Cleverley has got his players on his side, one of whom insists that the former Manchester United man is really committed to his new job and has left an impression on him.

Edwards stressed that Cleverley is on top of the detail, while he also has good backroom staff around him.

Asked how Cleverley is compared to the other managers before him, Edwards said at a press conference (5.43): “Really good. Really, really detailed.

“Very committed to being here and wanting to do well, which is the biggest thing I have noticed so far.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

“The work they have put in, not just him but his staff as well is second to none and something that has impressed me.

“Communication-wise and people-wise, they are really good. The gaffer has been fantastic and that sort of combination together is a really positive sign for us as a club.”

Edwards believes that the signs are Cleverley could have taken a job higher up the food chain than Plymouth and feels he is passing on all he learned in his career.

“We have got someone here who could probably have gone higher, maybe.

“He did really well in the Championship last year but he wants to learn himself and he has given us his knowledge of a fantastic career.

“Now he is turning to be a fantastic coach and a fantastic manager.

“We are lucky to have him here and he has got that work ethic which this club loves and needs.”

Plymouth’s season in League One has taken a slow start and they have just registered their second win of the season against Stockport County.

Argyle have been tipped to be a ‘top side’ as the season progresses by Leyton Orient skipper Omar Beckles, who is also of the opinion that Lorent Tolaj is the player they badly needed.