Warren Little/Getty Images

Barnsley midfielder Adam Phillips believes that the Tykes’ weekend opponents, Reading, are in a ‘bit of a false position’ in League One and boast good players in the squad.

The two sides are set to go head-to-head on Saturday in what will be their first meeting of the season in League One this term.

While Barnsley have made a good start to the season and find themselves in a playoff spot, Reading have so far fallen short of matching that.

The Royals are 20th and have just registered their first win of the season against Port Vale, with an eye on turning things around and getting back to last term, when they were dubbed ‘aggressive’ in their play.

Phillips, who has previous experience of playing against Reading, believes that it is going to be a tough game inside Oakwell on Saturday afternoon.

“It is going to be a tough game”, Phillips said at a press conference (8:18).

“I think Reading are a good team. I don’t think they have started the season off too well.”

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

The Barnsley star feels there is little to be learned by where Reading are in the league, which is ‘false’.

“But I think they are in a bit of a false position. They have got lots of good players.

“So, hopefully we will be ready to go and the fans will be with us and it will be a good Saturday at Oakwell.”

A win on Saturday could be crucial for the hosts as it will help them build on the winning momentum.

After narrowly missing out on a playoff spot last season, Reading made quite a number of moves in the transfer market to fully equip Noel Hunt for the challenge.

Following the weekend game, Barnsley are then due to face Blackpool away from home, while Reading will take on last season’s playoff finalists Leyton Orient at home.