Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell has admitted that Port Vale’s approach has changed since the arrival of Devante Cole and the Grecians boss is well aware of how dangerous he can be.

The Valiants got promoted to League One under their popular boss, Darren Moore, after they finished second in the League Two table.

Port Vale, though, have made a turbulent start to life in League One, as they have lost five of their seven games, drawing two so far.

They have had some key changes to their squad, as highly rated Lorent Tolaj left and has since made a big impact at Plymouth Argyle, while they brought in the likes of George Hall from Birmingham City, and Cole last month.

Cole, 30, joined the Valiants on a free deal after he mutually terminated his contract at West Brom, and has shown his lethal nature in front of goal already.

He scored a goal and provided an assist against Leyton Orient last weekend, where the Valiants lost 3-2, but Exeter boss Caldwell has pointed out how aggressive Moore’s side were following the addition of Cole.

The 43-year-old is very much aware of how deadly Cole is at the level and insisted that Port Vale will not be an easy game.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

“It [Cole’s arrival] made a big impact on their performance at the weekend”, Caldwell told a press conference (0:59) when he was asked about the addition of Cole at Port Vale.

“They were really aggressive, they scored a couple of goals against Leyton Orient, and yes, they are a threat.

“And Devante is someone that you know, who has scored goals at this level.

“He is always a difficult player to come up against, so we know that it is going to be a difficult game.”

Cole, a former England youth international, has vast League One experience, with 250 appearances in the third tier and 84 goal contributions.

The Grecians host the Valiants at St James’ Park on Saturday and Moore will aim to register Port Vale’s first League One win of the season following Cole’s electric start at the club.