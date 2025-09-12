Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scotland midfielder Peter Grant believes that Rangers new boy Bojan Miovski is a quality striker, but is clear he must get better service from his team-mates.

The Glasgow giants are undergoing significant changes at the club as they attempt to challenge their arch-rivals Celtic, who have been dominant in recent years.

However, so far, the changes have shown no results as the Gers find themselves having yet to win in the Scottish Premiership and out of the Champions League.

A host of new players were signed by Russell Martin and Kevin Thelwell in the summer, with former Aberdeen hitman Miovski one of them.

The 26-year-old joined Rangers in late August from La Liga club Girona and started the Old Firm derby before the international break.

Former Scotland star Grant has admitted he likes the addition of Miovski up top and pointed out that he was the most natural striker in the Old Firm derby compared to the likes of Daizen Maeda.

The 60-year-old is of the view that the Gers’ new hitman will be scoring goals, but he is clear that Miovski needs good service to showcase his finishing ability.

Season Goals 2022/23 18 2023/24 26 2024/25 – Bojan Miovski’s Aberdeen goals

“I really like Miovski, I think he is a natural striker”, Grant said on the Go Radio Football Show (10:23) when he was asked about Miovski.

“I felt that in the Celtic-Rangers match, a couple of weeks back, I think he was the main striker on the pitch, I think he was the most natural striker on the pitch, if you include Maeda.

“I think he has got better movement and I think he will score goals, but you have got to give him the service.

“He threw his hands up a few times because the ball never came in early and I know that can happen because he’s just in the door and Rangers have been playing a little bit cautious maybe.”

The North Macedonia international joined the Ibrox outfit on a deal worth around €3m, penning a contract until the summer of 2029.

He showed his scoring capability in the Scottish game during his two-year spell at Aberdeen, where he scored 44 goals and provided seven assists in 98 games for the Dons.

Rangers host Hearts at Ibrox this Saturday and Martin will hope for Miovski to be the difference-maker to grab the club’s first Scottish Premiership win of the season.