Derby County boss John Eustace is under no illusions about the challenge West Brom will present on Saturday, stressing he expects the Baggies to finish in the top six or seven in the Championship.

West Brom were active in the market and although they lost key players like Tom Fellows, they brought in experienced Championship campaigners in the form of Nat Phillips, who Derby tried to sign, and Krystian Bielik.

They have started the campaign brightly under new boss Ryan Mason, securing ten points from four league games and are currently unbeaten.

Now Mason’s side will welcome Eustace’s Derby County, who are still searching for their first victory, on Saturday to the Hawthorns.

Eustace stressed that West Brom have a fantastic squad and pointed out that the majority of the players in their group have been playing together for a few years now, indicating they have a good understanding.

The Derby boss also highlighted that Mason’s team are very experienced at Championship level and admitted that he always expects to see West Brom finish in the top six or seven in the division.

“West Brom have a fantastic squad of players”, Eustace told Derby County’s in-house media (3:14).

Season Position 2024–25 9th (Championship) 2023–24 5th (Championship — lost in play‑off semi‑finals) 2022–23 9th (Championship) 2021–22 10th (Championship) 2020–21 19th (Premier League) West Brom’s last five league finishes

“That squad of players have been together for the last two, three, four seasons.

“[They are] very experienced at this level.

“It is what I expect, they will always end up in the top six or seven.

“We know it is going to be a really difficult challenge, but one we are really looking forward to.”

Derby have not lost against West Brom in their last six meetings and the two have already met this season, in the EFL Cup, with the Rams winning on penalties.

They will though start as underdogs on Saturday, with West Brom expected to challenge for promotion.