Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Fixture: Fulham vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his starting lineup and substitutes to go up against Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Whites failed to deliver any attacking reinforcements for Farke on deadline day earlier this month, with Fulham blocking a switch for Harry Wilson to Elland Road.

That has led to some concern about whether Leeds have enough firepower for the Premier League, but Farke has insisted he backs his players.

Fulham are experienced at Premier League level and will represent a test for Leeds, especially away from home, and chances may well be at a premium.

Whites winger Willy Gnonto is clear that Fulham are opponents with real quality and said to Premier League Productions: “I’ve watched a couple of games of theirs and I know they have lots of quality players and they’ve been playing Premier League for a long time, so obviously they have experience and stuff but it’s going to be a good game.”

Fulham have beaten Leeds in the last two encounters between the two teams, running out 2-1 winners the last time the two met at the ground, in the Premier League in 2023.

Leeds are without injured summer signing Lucas Perri in goal, meaning Farke goes with Karl Darlow between the sticks.

In defence, the Whites field a back four of Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Gabriel Gudmunsson, while in the engine room, Ethan Ampadu, Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach play.

Brenden Aaronson and Noah Okafor support Dominic Calvert-Lewin up top.

Farke has substitutes available to shake up his Leeds United lineup vs Fulham at any time and they include Lukas Nmecha and Daniel James.

Leeds United Lineup vs Fulham

Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Meslier, Justin, Bijol, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, James, Gnonto, Nmecha