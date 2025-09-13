Michael Regan/Getty Images

Troy Deeney believes that Everton‘s season will be largely influenced by how fit and how good Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye are this term.

Everton played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League against Aston Villa at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

The Toffees enjoyed a huge 20 shots at goal, but only two of those were on target, as they failed to break the deadlock against a toothless Villa side.

The draw brought to an end a three-game winning run for Everton, checking the Toffees’ progress under David Moyes.

Grealish, a summer arrival from Manchester City, and Ndiaye, were Everton’s chief creative forces in the game.

Moyes kept the pair on for the full 90 minutes and former top flight striker Deeney thinks that whether they can stay fit and whether they can be on top form is the thing which will dictate how well Everton can do this season.

“They [Everton] could create. They put some good balls in”, Deeney said post match on talkSPORT (13th September, 17:13).

Player Minute booked Tim Iroegbunam 45th Kieran Dewsbury-Hall 65th Jack Grealish 69th Everton players booked against Aston Villa

“Jack was at the heart of everything, him and Ndiaye.

“How good they are and how fit they are will be how good Everton are this season.

“The big part is, 20 chances, two on target.

“Beto missed two more or less guilt-edged chances.

“The other chances kept falling to the likes of Michael Keane.”

Grealish was desperate to make the move to Everton in the summer and went above and beyond to push through a switch from Manchester City.

With a World Cup looming large next summer, Grealish has further reason to want to perform as he seeks to push his way into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

The attacker is keen to play his way into an England recall.