Walsall star Aaron Pressley has hailed Charlton Athletic loanee Daniel Kanu for his goal last weekend, dubbing it ‘unbelievable’, and hopes to grow his partnership with the Addicks prospect.

Charlton are back in the Championship following last season’s League One playoff final win against Leyton Orient.

Nathan Jones’ side made some important acquisitions and the arrivals of Charlie Kelman and Tanto Olaofe saw Kanu fall down the pecking order.

Charlton loaned him out to League Two side Walsall, and last Saturday, he scored the Saddlers’ only goal against Chesterfield, which saw them win the match 1-0.

Kanu’s strike partner Pressley has insisted that the Addicks loan star has settled in very well at the club and he is sure that the Sierra Leone international works well alongside him.

He lauded the 20-year-old Charlton man for his ‘unbelievable’ goal last weekend and he wants to improve his chemistry with Kanu.

“Yes, amazing; I think he came in and has done very well, I think he works well off me”, Pressley told Walsall’s media (1:21) when he was asked about the Addicks striker.

Player On loan from Daniel Kanu Charlton Athletic Daniel Cox Derby County Jid Okeke Stockport County Ryan Finnigan Blackpool Rico Richards Port Vale Walsall’s loan stars

“That finish [against Chesterfield] at the weekend was unbelievable, so credit to him.

“I think he has been great, he settled in really very well.

“So, hopefully we can continue to work on that partnership.”

Kanu followed up the goal against Chesterfield by striking again on Saturday, as Walsall played out a 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town.

The 20-year-old Lambeth-born attacker is a product of the Addicks youth system and has played 71 senior games for Charlton.

But the additions of Kelman and Olaofe would have meant limited game time at the Addicks and Kanu will look to show his lethal nature in front of the goal for the rest of the campaign.