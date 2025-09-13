Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Hibernian legend Paul Hanlon is of the view that Hibs have a great weapon in their arsenal in the form of striker Kieron Bowie.

The Easter Road outfit signed Bowie from Fulham last summer and he left the Cottagers without making a senior appearance for them.

Last season, Bowie missed the majority of the campaign due to a hamstring injury, but he managed to net six goals in the Scottish Premiership in 18 appearances.

As a result, he was called up to the Scotland squad and hailed by Steve Clarke as having superb physical attributes.

This season, Bowie has already netted three goals and one of them came in the Conference League qualifiers against Partizan Belgrade.

Hanlon, who has followed Hibs’ European journey this season, stated that the young centre forward has impressed him and he highlighted the physical aspect of the game, just as Clarke did, which makes Bowie a standout.

The ex-Hibs star pointed out that during both legs against Partizan Belgrade, he managed to get Vukasin Djurdjevic and Nikola Simic sent off and stressed that Bowie with his ability to tackle defenders, is an excellent weapon in Hibs’ armoury.

“He has been excellent”, Hanlon said on PLZ Soccer (2:35).

Result Competition Hibernian 1-1 St Mirren Scottish Premiership Legia Warsaw 3-3 Hibernian Conference League Hibernian 1-2 Legia Warsaw Conference League Hibernian’s last three results

“I went to all the European games at home and just the physical presence that he brings. See, for a centre half, watching him, especially in the European games, he was so physical.

“He was pushing defenders over, he was nudging them, bouncing them, but any defender does that to him and he was over and against Partizan in both legs he got a defender sent off.

“He has that knack, he can give it out, but if you give it back to him, he is over.

“He is buying free kicks for the team and he is a great weapon for Hibs to have.”

Hibernian will be looking for Bowie to be on top form this afternoon when they welcome Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United side to Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership.

Goodwin has just signed a new 12-month rolling contract at Dundee United and Hibs will be looking to make sure he cannot mark the occasion with a win.