Everton boss David Moyes has hailed Toffees star James Garner and has revealed that if he were part of the England staff, he would be keeping a keen eye on his performances.

The Merseyside club have won their last three games, following an initial setback against Leeds United in their opening game.

Garner, 23, has been a regular this season, playing as a defensive midfielder and a left-back.

He can play almost anywhere and Moyes has admitted that the Toffees are lucky to have a player like Garner, lauding him for his versatility.

Moyes believes that Garner deserves consideration for the England national team and he made it clear that if he were in the England set-up, he would be keeping an eye on his performances at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

“He is an incredibly versatile player; we are very fortunate to have him”, Moyes told a press conference (31:23) when he was asked about Garner’s versatile nature.

“Actually, I got asked a question earlier about the England team and the players.

Club Years Manchester United 2018-2022 Watford (loan) 2020-2021 Nottingham Forest (loan) 2021 Nottingham Forest (loan) 2021-2022 Everton 2022- James Garner’s career history

“I think if I was on the England staff, I would be keeping a close eye on Jimmy Garner, the way he is performing at the moment.

“I think he is playing really well, and I think Elliot Anderson is playing brilliantly well for Nottingham Forest and for England.

“But, Jimmy Garner is playing exceptionally well, and obviously [he is a] young English player.”

The former England youth international joined Everton from Manchester United for £9m, having been compared with former Red Devils midfielder Michael Carrick.

He was then praised last year by then Everton assistant Ian Woan, who remarked upon his versatility and also noted the aggressive edge to his game, dubbing Garner ‘a really good Premier League footballer’.

Getting into the 2026 England World Cup squad would be huge for Garner and it remains to be seen if he can force his way into the mix.