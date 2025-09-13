Clive Rose/Getty Images

Adrian Durham believes it is ‘mind-blowing’ how Leeds United defender Gabriel Gudmundsson scored an own goal to cost the Whites at Fulham.

In a tight Premier League match at Craven Cottage, with the scores locked at 0-0, it seemed that both sides would have to make do with a point.

Deep into stoppage time though a ball into the Leeds box found the head of Gudmunsson, who put a header past his own goalkeeper, Karl Darlow, to hand Fulham a 1-0 win.

Gudmunsson looked to be attempting to clear the ball with his head, despite not being under real pressure, and headed it past Darlow instead.

There was no time for Leeds to recover and Fulham claimed all three Premier League points.

Durham, at Craven Cottage, admits he could not believe what he saw and dubbed it ‘mind-blowing’.

He feels that the own goal was just ‘schoolboy stuff’ as it was so bad.

Club Years Halmstads 2016-2019 Groningen 2019-2021 Lille 2021-2025 Leeds United 2025- Gabriel Gudmunsson’s career history

Durham said on talkSPORT (13th September, 16:51): “It’s mind-blowing what has just happened.

“He’s basically unmarked. Imagine a Fulham striker being unmarked in the box and a corner just lands on his head, and he buries it past Karl Darlow.

“But it wasn’t a Fulham striker, it was Gudmundsson, a Leeds defender. I can’t explain that and I’m sure he can’t either.

“He had buried it. There’s no doubt about that, but head it away. It’s simple stuff. It’s schoolboy stuff.”

Gudmundsson admitted recently that Leeds are a bigger club that he thought and that has brought more pressure than he thought there would be.

Now the left-back will be under even more pressure to turn the page on an embarrassing own goal.

He was snapped up from French side Lille to replace Junior Firpo in the left-back role at Leeds.