Journalist Barry Anderson has insisted he has never heard Ibrox as toxic as it was for Rangers‘ 2-0 loss against Hearts on Saturday and expects to see Russell Martin ‘replaced’.

Martin is under major pressure at Ibrox, with a large section of Rangers fans having been unconvinced by his appointment and now in the process of seeing those doubts proved right.

Remarkably, Rangers have yet to win a Scottish Premiership game this season, despite Martin being heavily backed to bring in the players he wants over the course of the summer.

The Gers were also humiliated in Europe, when Club Brugge knocked them out of the Champions League qualifiers 9-1 on aggregate.

Rangers’ fans turned on Martin during the Gers’ 2-0 defeat at home to Hearts on Saturday, making clear they want the former Southampton boss to be removed from his post.

Anderson, while being full of praise for how Hearts went about their business, admits Ibrox was more toxic than he has ever known it in 25 years of visiting the ground.

He is of the view that it is only a matter of time until Martin is replaced as Rangers manager.

Coach Position Matt Gill Assistant Mike Williamson First team coach Sal Bibbo Goalkeeping coach Russell Martin’s backroom staff

“Hearts today: Structured, aggressive, quick, skillful, strong. Everything Rangers weren’t”, he wrote on X.

“Still to peak but Derek McInnes getting goals and wins.

“Rangers in disarray.

“Covered games at Ibrox for 25 yrs, never heard it so toxic.

“Only a matter of time till Russell Martin is replaced.”

Martin left a host of the signings he has made this summer out of his starting eleven against Hearts, with Max Aarons, Oliver Antman, Derek Cornelius, Youssef Chermiti and Joe Rothwell all on the bench.

Rangers are due to play host to Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup next weekend and all eyes will be on whether Martin is still in charge when the game rolls around.

One journalist recently suggested Rangers need to give managers more time and cannot keep chasing quick fixes.