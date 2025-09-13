Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Hearts

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have officially announced their starting lineup and substitutes to welcome Hearts to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Russell Martin’s time as Rangers boss has not got off to the best of starts, but the club are backing him firmly and he splashed big cash in the summer transfer window to reshape the squad to his liking.

Rangers have remarkably failed to win in the league under Martin this season so far and the former Southampton boss will be desperate to change that today.

Visitors Hearts have had a solid start to their league campaign and have picked up as many points in the Scottish Premiership as Rangers’ rivals Celtic have.

They have also been tipped by one former Rangers star to arrive at Ibrox without the fear factor and they are not expected to sit back.

Rangers though won the last meeting between the two sides 3-1 at Tynecastle and will be firm favourites to get off the winning mark today.

In goal, Rangers have Jack Butland, while in defence Martin picks a four of James Tavernier, Nasser Djiga, John Souttar and Jayden Meghoma.

Midfield sees the Gers go with Connor Barron and Mohamed Diomande, while Thelo Aasgaard, Djeidi Gassama and Mikey Moore support Bojan Miovski up top.

If Martin needs to shuffle his pack against Hearts at any time then he has options off the bench and they include Oliver Antman and Danilo.

Rangers Lineup vs Hearts

Butland, Tavernier, Djiga, Souttar, Meghoma, Barron, Diomande, Aasgaard, Gassama, Moore, Miovski

Substitutes: Kelly, Aarons, Rothwell, Chermiti, Cornelius, Bajmari, Antman, Curtis, Danilo