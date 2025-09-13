Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel believes that there is a different mindset within teams coming to Ibrox, which Hearts will continue the trend of, given the plight the Gers find themselves in.

Four matches into the Scottish Premiership season, Rangers are still looking for their first win and are now set to play host to an in-form Hearts team today.

Derek McInnes’ side have enjoyed a contrasting start to their campaign and find themselves equal on points with leaders Celtic heading into the game.

While assessing Rangers’ opponents, Dalziel insisted that McInnes’ side have grown as a team and in that growth they have been joined by another side from the Scottish capital – Hibernian.

Dalziel thinks that the growth, combined with Rangers’ poor form and performances under Russell Martin, means that when Hearts go to Ibrox today they will do so without the fear factor.

“I think there is a different mindset now to teams that are coming to Ibrox because of the situation they are in”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (1.01.29).

“A lot of teams in the past have come in and when Rangers were firing, they would settle in that low block, make it difficult, try and hit them on the counter-attack.

Result Competition Livingston 1-2 Hearts Scottish Premiership Hearts 3-3 Motherwell Scottish Premiership St Mirren 1-1 Hearts Scottish League Cup Hearts’ last three results

“I think you look at these two teams from Edinburgh [Hearts and Hibs], they have grown as teams. They are under good managers. They have got good attacking players.

“So, there is no point in going out and have good attacking players if you are just going to go at venues like Ibrox and settle everyone behind the ball and hope to counter-attack.

“I think Derek McInnes will set up very well, be very organised. He has got threats all over the park and Rangers will need to be at their best.”

Despite Rangers having yet to win in the Scottish Premiership this season, Dalziel does think they will get the better of Hearts and played down the fall out between Martin and Nicolas Raskin.

“I still fancy Rangers only because I think, three new signings, I think two of them will probably play.

“The rift between Raskin and his manager will get resolved and all of a sudden, everybody is back on the board; they will have a good base to choose from.

“So, at Ibrox, it will be difficult but Rangers will get their first league win.”

The match will be followed up next weekend with a Scottish League Cup tie against Hibs, who are also placed towards the top end of the table and are yet to lose a league game this season.

Rangers are yet to feel the full effect of the additions of two strikers, Bojan Miovski and Youssef Chermiti, who arrived late in the window.

Chermiti cost a huge amount of money to sign from Everton and it has already been suggested that if he does not succeed then sporting director Kevin Thelwell will be in the firing line.