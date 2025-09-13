George Wood/Getty Images

Stockport County winger Jack Diamond has warned League One leaders Cardiff City about his side’s record against big teams, insisting that it is a good time to make a statement with a win.

Dave Challinor’s Stockport side, who are coming fresh off a defeat against Plymouth Argyle last weekend, are set to go head-to-head with leaders Cardiff City at Edgeley Park this afternoon.

The Welsh club have been flying under their new manager Brian Barry-Murphy and the manager’s work has already won praise.

Cardiff have drawn just one of their opening six League One games and can make it five wins in a row if they can topple the hosts on Saturday.

However, Diamond is taking encouragement from his side’s previous performances against big teams to insist that they can thrive against Cardiff this afternoon.

The Stockport star believes beating Cardiff would send out a statement and the time is ripe for it.

“Especially off last season, we found ourselves playing against teams that maybe are established in League One or maybe had come down”, Diamond told his club’s media (3.30).

“I think we really thrived in those games.

Result Year Stockport County 1-1 Cardiff City 2003 Cardiff City 2-1 Stockport County 2002 Cardiff City 1-1 Stockport County 1994 Last three meetings

“For us it is a really good time to make a statement win and try and make a good performance as well.”

Stockport last met Cardiff over 20 years ago and held the Bluebirds to a 1-1 draw at Edgeley Park on that occasion.

Their last win over the Bluebirds though came all the way back in 1994 and it remains to be seen if they can repeat the feat this afternoon.

Cardiff’s only dropped points in League One this term came on the road, when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Port Vale in August.