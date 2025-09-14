Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Troy Deeney believes Aston Villa are ‘all over the place’ at the moment and admits he does not know how they are going to score goals and win games.

Aston Villa played out a 0-0 draw away at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday and are the only team in the division yet to score a goal.

Unai Emery’s side sit second bottom in the league standings after four games and with the transfer window closed until January, dipping into the market to change the picture is off the agenda; Villa notably missed out on Lucas Paqueta on deadline day.

Emery did have attacking weapons such as Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers, Emi Buendia and, off the bench, Evann Guessand, Donyell Malen and Harvey Elliott, at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

It was to no affect though and former Premier League hitman Deeney admits he did not see what Villa were trying to do.

Deeney thinks Aston Villa are ‘all over the place’ and admits he cannot see them scoring goals or winning games.

“Aston Villa, oh my God. I don’t know where to start. I don’t know how they are going to score goals, I don’t know how they are going to win games”, Deeney said on talkSPORT (13th September, 17:14).

“I don’t know what their best team is.

“They had [Victor] Lindelof in midfield towards the end and Malen up front.

“It’s all over the place for Aston Villa.

“Just watching it, you don’t understand what they are doing.”

Aston Villa only just missed out on qualifying for the Champions League last term, but look a long way off being able to challenge for a top five spot again this season.

Villa are next in EFL Cup action away at fellow Premier League side Brentford, while their next league fixture is away at newly promoted Sunderland.