Michael Regan/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid have not yet ruled out defender David Hacko from the trip to play Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The Spanish giants are due to travel to Merseyside to lock horns with Liverpool in the Champions League league phase.

Hancko was forced off during the course of Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 win over Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday.

There were instantly questions raised over whether the injury suffered by the defender would see him miss the trip to Liverpool.

According to Spanish programme El Chiringuito, Hancko ‘is not ruled out’ of the Liverpool game yet and it whether he is involved depends upon how he progresses.

Hancko was on Liverpool’s transfer radar last summer when Arne Slot took over, but ultimately the Reds did not sign him.

The defender opened up on why he felt that Liverpool decided not to snap him up, while links with the Reds did persist throughout last season.

Game Minutes Espanyol (A) 90 Elche (H) 90 Alaves (A) 72 Villarreal (H) 7 David Hancko’s Atletico Madrid appearances so far

Liverpool legend Jan Molby talked up Hancko as a cheaper option for the Reds, who proceeded to chase Marc Guehi throughout the summer.

The Reds did land young defender Giovanni Leoni from Parma, giving them a fresh defensive face despite missing out on Guehi.

Hancko joined Atletico Madrid in July this year and has so far made four appearances for Los Rojiblancos in Spain’s La Liga.

He will be keen to do all he can to try and put himself in the mix to play against Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Liverpool’s £125m man Alexander Isak could be involved in Wednesday’s game, as the Reds try to ease him into action given his lack of games over pre-season at his previous club.