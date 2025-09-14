Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan has sounded the alarm bell despite the Reds winning 1-0 away at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

A late Mohamed Salah penalty broke Burnley’s determined resistance at Turf Moor and handed Liverpool their fourth consecutive league win of the campaign.

New Reds signing Alexander Isak was not in action as he continues to work his way to fitness and match sharpness.

Despite Liverpool beating Burnley, it was far from an impressive performance and the Reds had trouble breaking down the Clarets even though they dominated the ball.

Whelan thinks it continued a pattern of poor performances from Liverpool this season and is of the view the Reds cannot keep getting out of jail.

The former midfielder believes Liverpool will eventually come ‘badly unstuck’ if they do not rapidly improve.

“I don’t think there is any way they can keep this up and keep getting win after win after win”, Whelan said post match on LFC TV (14th September, 16:10).

Game Competition Atletico Madrid (H) Champions League Everton (H) Premier League Southampton (H) EFL Cup Crystal Palace (A) Premier League Liverpool’s next four games

“It’s happened and it’s great that it’s happened, but if you keep putting performances like that after performances like that you’re going to come unstuck.

“And you’re going to come unstuck badly because it’s not good football, they’re not playing great football.”

Liverpool are three points clear at the top of the Premier League table after four games and will switch gears next, with Atletico Madrid due to visit Anfield in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid have an injury worry over defender David Hancko, but he has not yet been ruled out of the game.

The Spanish side were in action in La Liga on Saturday, when they beat Villarreal 2-0, a game in which Hancko was forced off.