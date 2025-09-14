Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Free agent defender Craig Dawson wants his next move ‘to tick all the boxes’ after he rejected a huge offer from Birmingham City, according to journalist Alan Nixon.
Blues were shopping for a centre-back before the transfer window closed and ended up landing Jack Robinson from Sheffield United.
Birmingham did want to sign free agent Dawson and went in to try to convince him to move to St Andrew’s.
They put a big proposal of £1m per year in wages on the table for the centre-back, but he knocked back the offer, which was ‘much to their surprise’.
As a free agent, Dawson can move outside the transfer window system and he has already had offers from Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham.
Dawson though has been taking his time to decide what he wants to do as he wants the move, which is likely to be his last in the game, ‘to tick all the boxes’.
The 35-year-old is a hugely experienced operator and played in the Premier League for West Brom, Watford, West Ham United and Wolves.
|Club
|Years
|Radcliffe Borough
|2007-2009
|Flixton (loan)
|2007-2008
|Rochdale
|2009-2010
|Radcliffe Borough (loan)
|2009
|West Brom
|2010-2019
|Bolton Wanderers (loan)
|2013
|Watford
|2019-2021
|West Ham United (loan)
|2020-2021
|West Ham United
|2021-2023
|Wolves
|2023-2025
Birmingham splashed the cash again in the summer transfer window as they target a quick escape from the Championship and up to the Premier League.
Blues though have had an average start and sit in eleventh spot, with seven points from their opening five league games.
Chris Davies saw his side lose 1-0 away at Stoke City on Saturday and have now lost their last three games across all competitions.
Blues will look for home comforts when they are next in action, with Swansea City due to visit St Andrew’s next weekend.
The two sides have drawn four of the last five meetings, with Birmingham edging the other in a 4-3 thriller in 2023.