Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Free agent defender Craig Dawson wants his next move ‘to tick all the boxes’ after he rejected a huge offer from Birmingham City, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Blues were shopping for a centre-back before the transfer window closed and ended up landing Jack Robinson from Sheffield United.

Birmingham did want to sign free agent Dawson and went in to try to convince him to move to St Andrew’s.

They put a big proposal of £1m per year in wages on the table for the centre-back, but he knocked back the offer, which was ‘much to their surprise’.

As a free agent, Dawson can move outside the transfer window system and he has already had offers from Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham.

Dawson though has been taking his time to decide what he wants to do as he wants the move, which is likely to be his last in the game, ‘to tick all the boxes’.

The 35-year-old is a hugely experienced operator and played in the Premier League for West Brom, Watford, West Ham United and Wolves.

Club Years Radcliffe Borough 2007-2009 Flixton (loan) 2007-2008 Rochdale 2009-2010 Radcliffe Borough (loan) 2009 West Brom 2010-2019 Bolton Wanderers (loan) 2013 Watford 2019-2021 West Ham United (loan) 2020-2021 West Ham United 2021-2023 Wolves 2023-2025 Craig Dawson’s career history

Birmingham splashed the cash again in the summer transfer window as they target a quick escape from the Championship and up to the Premier League.

Blues though have had an average start and sit in eleventh spot, with seven points from their opening five league games.

Chris Davies saw his side lose 1-0 away at Stoke City on Saturday and have now lost their last three games across all competitions.

Blues will look for home comforts when they are next in action, with Swansea City due to visit St Andrew’s next weekend.

The two sides have drawn four of the last five meetings, with Birmingham edging the other in a 4-3 thriller in 2023.