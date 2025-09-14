Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland are ready to go back in for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi when the transfer window opens again, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats made Lucumi their top centre-back target in the summer transfer window, but ended up missing out on him.

Bologna were unwilling to sell the Colombian and even a plea from Lucumi’s agent later in the window could not change their stance.

Sunderland did sign Omar Alderete from Getafe, while Nordi Mukiele was landed from Paris Saint-Germain and the versatile Lutsharel Geertruida arrived on loan from RB Leipzig.

Despite that though, Sunderland have continued to keep their admiration for Lucumi alive.

They intend to go back in for the Colombian when the transfer window opens again in January and will hope this time Bologna relent.

Sunderland were prepared to put in the region of £25m on the table for the centre-back.

Centre-back Dan Ballard Omar Alderete Luke O’Nien Aji Alese Joe Anderson Zak Johnson Lutsharel Geertruida Nordi Mukiele Sunderland’s centre-back options

Bologna have been hoping to convince Lucumi to sign a new contract, but the defender did want the move to Sunderland.

Lucumi has played in both Bologna’s opening two Serie A games this season, being booked in a 1-0 win over Como.

The Colombia international needs to make just four more appearances for Bologna to hit the 100 appearances mark in Serie A and now looks all set to do just that.

Bologna are involved in the Europa League this term and have league phase games against Aston Villa, Freiburg, FCSB, Brann, Red Bull Salzburg, Celta Vigo, Celtic and Maccabi Tel Aviv, which Lucumi will be relishing being involved in.

Sunderland will keep a close eye on Lucumi’s performances and hope he can steer clear of injuries in the coming months as they work behind the scenes on a new swoop.