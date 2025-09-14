Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo feels that the Whites did not deserve to lose at Fulham on Saturday and insists he has been impressed with left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson so far, despite the own goal.

The Whites swooped to bring in Gudmundsson from French side Lille in the summer transfer window, adding him to replace Junior Firpo, who turned down the offer of a new contract to sign for Real Betis.

Gudmundsson has been handed regular game time by boss Daniel Farke and started away at Fulham on Saturday.

He made a big error in injury time at Craven Cottage as he headed the ball past Karl Darlow in a spectacular own goal, handing Fulham a 1-0 win.

The own goal was called ‘mind-blowing’ by one presenter, who likened it to a schoolboy mistake.

Leeds legend Dorigo, who also played as a left-back, feels that Gudmundsson has been largely superb for the Whites since he arrived.

The former England international thinks that Leeds did not deserve the defeat and admits he feels for Gudmundsson.

Club Years Halmstads 2016-2019 Groningen 2019-2021 Lille 2021-2025 Leeds United 2025- Gabriel Gudmunsson’s career history

Dorigo wrote on X: “Yesterdays result for Leeds United at Craven Cottage still hurts, the boys didn’t deserve that.

“I feel for Gabi Gudmunsson – he’s had a fantastic start to his Leeds United career.

“I’ve been very impressed but sometimes s**t happens, we all go again at Wolves.”

Leeds have scored just one goal in their four Premier League games so far and that came from the penalty spot.

There are now real concerns over whether Leeds will be able to create enough opportunities and score enough goals to survive in the Premier League this season.

They chased a host of attackers over the summer, but ended up with two injury prone frontmen in the shape of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha.

Next up for the Whites is a crucial clash against bottom of the table Wolves.