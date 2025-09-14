Marc Atkins/Getty Images

West Ham United are assessing whether to back Graham Potter in the January transfer window, but the boss will need to keep getting results to keep his job in the meantime, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

While Potter delivered an impressive 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest before the international break, it was back to defeat on Saturday when the Hammers were beaten 3-0 at home by Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham did back Potter before the summer transfer window closed, with midfielders added to the mix and Igor signed on loan from Brighton to bolster the defence.

Potter’s position as boss is under the scanner and though one former West Ham boss believes the club would not go for Jose Mourinho, Nuno and Frank Lampard are being linked with the post.

The former Chelsea boss will want signings in the January window if he remains in charge as West Ham ‘assess’ whether or not to back him.

The Hammers could find themselves involved in a relegation battle this season if results do not turn soon.

A number of crucial games lie ahead for West Ham, with Crystal Palace due to visit the London Stadium next weekend.

Game Competition Crystal Palace (H) Premier League Everton (A) Premier League Arsenal (A) Premier League West Ham’s next three fixtures

They then have two matches on the road before October’s international breaks, with visits to Everton and Arsenal on the agenda.

Potter will want to see summer arrival Callum Wilson fit and available for those matches.

While there have been doubts about Wilson’s ability to stay fit, former West Ham boss Sam Allardyce has gone on the record to insist he is a good signing.

Allardyce believes that if Wilson can avoid injury then he is a guarantee of goals for West Ham and that will help the Hammers to rack up the wins.

Wilson will hope to strike against former club Newcastle United, who visit the London Stadium at the start of November.