Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Craig Moore has described Nottingham Forest hitman Chris Wood as a ‘beast’, and believes that Ange Postecoglou will need to change his approach for the New Zealand star.

Forest supremo Evangelos Marinakis recently took the bold decision to sack Nuno, who took the City Ground club to European football this term following a sublime last season.

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager Postecoglou has been appointed as the new boss at Nottingham Forest, penning a two-year deal, but lost his opening game in charge as Nottingham Forest were beaten 3-0.

Moore has suggested that Postecoglou may need to adjust his tactics at the City Ground because of the different players available to him.

He lauded Nottingham Forest’s 33-year-old strong goal-getter Wood especially, dubbing him a ‘beast’ of a footballer.

The former Australia international is certain that Wood will not be able to press like Heung-min Son did at Spurs, which he believes will lead Postecoglou to change his approach.

“There will still be games that you want to tune in to, because he is still going to play the type of football that is exciting, that is going to create chances”, Moore said on the Go Radio Football Show (1:03:05) about Forest under Postecoglou.

Game Competition Swansea City (A) EFL Cup Burnley (A) Premier League Real Betis (A) Europa League Nottingham Forest’s next three games

“Yes, they might pop goals, as has happened from time to time.

“I think you might see something slightly different.”

The 49-year-old hailed Wood for his incredible longevity in the Premier League, describing Postecoglou as ‘box office’ for the media.

“For example, Chris Wood, the Kiwi striker, by the way, what a beast, he is incredible [in terms of] what he has done.

“He cannot do the pressing like a Son or these kinds of players, so he will have to change.

“But the media and the stories are going to be constant throughout the year, the season, because he is box office, the media love him, there is always a story there.”

Wood has been at the City Ground since the winter of 2023, and he has been a talismanic presence for Nottingham Forest, including a brilliant last season, where he scored 20 Premier League goals.

Postecoglou will have the chance to claim his first win as Nottingham Forest boss on Wednesday night, away at Swansea City in the EFL Cup.