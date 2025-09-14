Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic legend Chris Sutton is delighted with how Sebastian Tounekti performed in the Bhoys’ 2-1 win at Kilmarnock, but posed the question of whether he should have been signed sooner.

The Scottish champions left a number of key pieces of transfer business until very late in the summer transfer window, which angered fans.

Celtic splashed over €6m to convince Swedish side Hammarby to part ways with winger Tounekti, while Michel-Ange Balikwisha came in from Royal Antwerp for a further €5m.

Striker Kasper Dolberg was notably missed out on, with Celtic instead signing free agent striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho scored from the penalty spot deep into injury time to hand Celtic a 2-1 win at Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, but it was Tounekti who was given the Man of the Match award.

Sutton feels the penalty goal was a great start to Iheanacho’s Celtic career, but especially hailed Tounekti.

The Celtic legend posed the question of whether Celtic would have avoided being dumped out of the Champions League playoff round if he had been signed earlier in the window.

Club Appearances Haugesund 47 Hammarby 27 Bodo/Glimt 21 Tromsdalen 13 Ranheim 5 Celtic 1 Sebastian Tounekti’s appearances by club

“What a start to his Celtic career by Kelechi Iheanacho”, Sutton wrote on X.

“Cool penalty to win it in injury time…

“Tounekti excellent and begs the question what if he’d have been signed pre Champions League.”

Hammarby were not keen on selling Tounekti to Celtic in the summer transfer window, but took into account the player’s desire once the Bhoys increased their offer to a high enough level.

Tounekti will now switch his focus to the Scottish League Cup next weekend, when Partick Thistle are Celtic’s opponents.

The following week, Celtic begin their Europa League campaign by heading to Serbia to face Red Star Belgrade.