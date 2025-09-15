Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Grimsby Town boss David Artell feels that his club’s fans will outnumber Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough, which they will try to capitalise on Tuesday, but warned his team that despite the turmoil the Owls are going through, it will not be an easy night.

Sheffield Wednesday are a club in a crisis and they saw a host of their top players depart this summer, due to which they have been forced to promote some of their youngsters to the first team.

Despite their horrendous league form, which has seen them securing only one point out of their first five Championship games, they managed to beat Bolton Wanderers and Premier League outfit Leeds United to progress to the third round of the EFL Cup.

The Owls are set to face League Two outfit Grimsby Town at Hillsborough on Tuesday and the away fans have been given a big ticket allocation for that game.

Only the South Stand will be open for the home supporters for the game and in addition to that, it is expected that a large chunk of the Sheffield Wednesday fanbase will boycott the game to protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Grimsby boss Artell stated that Hillsborough is a terrific stadium and feels that his club’s fans will outnumber Sheffield Wednesday supporters, which they will be keen on utilising to their advantage.

However, he stressed that they are not taking the Owls lightly just because they are going through turmoil and pointed out that Henrik Pedersen’s team are a Championship outfit and they will make the night hard for them.

Game Competition Sheffield Wednesday (A) EFL Cup Barnet (A) League Two Cheltenham (H) League Two Grimsby Town’s next three games

“Well it is a terrific old ground, a really historic football club”, Artell said at a press conference.

“Obviously got a bit of turbulence with all the stuff going on.

“We will be backed by a magnificent number.

“We will probably outnumber the home fans which is an unbelievable thing to say, really.

“Everyone understands from their fans’ perspectives, but we have got to hopefully make that tell for us and be important for us, but let’s not beat around the bush, they are a Championship team; they are a good Championship team; they play above our level.

“It is as simple as that; it is going to be a really tough night for us.

“Everyone will be looking at it going, ‘they are a club in turmoil, so we should win.’

“It is going to be a tough night for us.

“They are a good team. They are a team that plies their trade two leagues above us.”

Sheffield Wednesday faced Grimsby in the EFL Cup last season which ended with a 5-1 scoreline in the favour of the Owls.

Grimsby are set to visit Hillsborough for the first time in 22 years, as their last meeting was in 2003 with the game 0-0 after 90 minutes of football.