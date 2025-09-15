Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Tamworth boss Andrew Peaks has insisted that his side’s National League Cup game against Everton Under-21 is going to be a ‘big game’, and he made it clear that the Lambs will take the match seriously.

The Toffees Under-21s have lost three of their last all competition games, sitting with only one win this season so far.

Originally established 46 years ago, the National League Cup was relaunched last year, with Leeds United Under-21s becoming the champions.

One Leeds talent explained the competition brought out the ‘street mentality’ in the team.

Everton Under-21s have a National League Cup clash to look forward to against Tamworth on Tuesday evening at the Lamb Ground.

Tamworth boss Peaks is certain that the Toffees Under-21s are a good team and plans to give some of his young players valuable game time.

The 54-year-old, though, is not ready to take the cup game lightly, as he feels facing Everton Under-21s is going to be a big game on their home turf.

“Yes, it is an opportunity for people who are waiting for an opportunity, if that makes sense”, Peaks said on the Lambs’ official media (2:32).

“I know it is a game that we will take seriously, because it will be a competitive game.

“They will have a good team, and it is a really good chance for me to have a look at some of the ones who haven’t got the minutes they want, and we keep rotating in general.

“So, yes, it is one we can look forward to; there will be a couple who do get a well-earned rest.

“I am not sure how long for, because they might have to come on like we have had to in other games.

“I think this is a big game.”

The Lambs have had a mixed start to their campaign, but they have won three of their last four games, and they will look to continue their winning run on Tuesday.

The Toffees Under-21s are not in the best of form and it remains to be seen if Paul Tait will be able to lead Everton Under-21s to clinch their first win since mid-August.