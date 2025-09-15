Leila Coker/Getty Images

Walsall boss Matt Sadler has hailed Charlton Athletic loan star Daniel Kanu, lauding his him for his performance at the weekend against Fleetwood Town.

The Addicks had a busy summer window on their return to the Championship and they needed to add some quality players to improve their squad.

Addicks academy graduate Kanu did not even make the matchday squad in the first two games and was loaned out to League Two side Walsall.

The Saddlers came very close to getting promoted last season and they have made a good start to the new campaign; Kanu has been a regular fixture since joining them.

The 20-year-old Charlton prospect has started three League Two games and scored two goals in Walsall’s last two games.

Sadler expressed his delight following Kanu’s goal against Fleetwood Town in a 1-1 draw and he believes the Sierra Leone international showed that he is a promising frontman.

“I thought Daniel had another chance just a little earlier, where he probably, maybe, thought he was offside; he probably had a little bit more time than he thought”, the Walsall boss told his club’s media (3:17) when he was asked about his strikers.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (League One) 2023–24 16th (League One) 2022–23 10th (League One) 2021–22 13th (League One) 2020–21 7th (League One) 2019–20 22nd (Championship, relegated) Charlton Athletic’s last six league finishes

“He just shows he is a good striker and I thought he tested their backline a lot.

“The conditions were tough, probably not what he is overly used to from where he comes from.

“But, to play the way he did, and take his chances when they came, [it was a] good outing for them.”

Kanu’s team-mate, Aaron Pressley, at Walsall, also praised the Charlton striker for his goal against Chesterfield recently, saying it was unbelievable.

The 20-year-old’s contract at Charlton runs until the summer of 2027 and he will look to continue his goalscoring form at the Saddlers.

Walsall play Tranmere Rovers on Saturday and it remains to be seen if Kanu will be able to score in three games on the bounce.